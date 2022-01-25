After 'Atrangi Re', Dhanush Signs Two Big-budget Bollywood Projects; Check Details

Actor Dhanush is fresh off the success of his latest Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, which showcased his fresh chemistry with young actor Sara Ali Khan. Although the actor has formed an impressive resume in Tamil Cinema over the years, the actor has been basking in the love of Bollywood cinemagoers since his debut in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa opposite Sonam Kapoor. Fulfilling the fans to see him in more Hindi ventures, the actor has now signed two big-budgeted films in Bollywood.

Dhanush signs two Bollywood films after 'Atrangi Re' success

Emerging as one of the biggest films on the OTT platform last year, Aanand L Rai's unusual tale of love in Atrangi Re managed to tug at the audiences' heartstrings. Promising to create the same magic, the celebrated filmmaker has decided to join hands with the 38-year-old actor once again for an action love story.

As per the sources, ''Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have brilliant synergy together. After two runaway successes, the powerhouse actor-director duo is collaborating for an action love story produced by Aanand L Rai's home banner Colour Yellow." This would be the director-actor duo's third collaboration after blockbuster hits like Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Dhanush is reportedly Aanand L Rai's 'favourite muse' which compelled the director to cast the talented actor to play a commercial avatar in the upcoming venture.

Additionally, the actor has bagged another big-budgeted Bollywood project with a renowned production house. The sources reported, ''Dhanush has also signed another big-bang Bollywood film with another celebrated production house. Owing to the massive acclaim he earned for Atrangi Re, the industry's biggies are lining up to sign the actor on."

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, via social media. The statement read, ''18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namahshivaaya! Spread love, D."

