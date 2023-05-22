After Chiyaan Vikram, Anurag Kashyap Clarifies On Kennedy Casting: Won’t Retire Without…

Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview, spoke about Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram being his first choice for his latest film, Kennedy. Post the interview, Vikram took to Twitter to address the lapse in communication between him and the director, even before they could collaborate. Anurag Kashyap replied, providing clarification regarding the situation.

Anurag confirmed that they were indeed mistaken regarding Vikram's contact information. After finding out that Kashyap was trying to get in touch, Vikram contacted the director and his team, even offering to read the script for the part. However, since the film was only a month away from production, Abhilash Thapliyal had already been finalised for the role. Anurag added that neither he himself, nor Vikram, was going to retire before working together.

Absolutely right Boss sir. For the information of people, when he found from another actor that I was trying to reach to him he called me directly and we realised that he had a different WhatsApp number. He gave me his correct information to reach out and even showed interest in… — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 22, 2023

Vikram revisited his conversation with Anurag Kashyap recently, on Twitter, ahead of the Cannes screening of Kennedy. Chiyaan Vikram said in the tweet that he had learnt about Anurag Kashyap trying to contact him, via a mutual friend. He had immediately called the director to explain that Anurag Kashyap's team had been trying to reach him on an inactive email ID and incorrect phone number. He said that he is excited for Kennedy as it features his name, and wished the film well.

Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn't responded to you, I called you myself… — Vikram (@chiyaan) May 22, 2023

Kennedy at Cannes Film Festival

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy will be screened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 24. Actor Abhilash Thapliyal, who stars in the film, recently spoke about his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. He said that he hasn't been invited to national film awards so far, yet he is now making his debut at one of the most prestigious international film festivals.