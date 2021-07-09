After Cricket, Ajith Fan Now Asks 'Valimai Update' At Euros? Pic Becomes Talking Point

Ajith fans have been excited for Valimai ever since the movie was announced. However, the lack of updates from the makers seems to be making them impatient so much so, that they’ve been asking for it at unusual places. After asking for the updates at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally and at a cricket match, an image of a fan apparently asking for ‘Valimai update' at a recent Euro football tournament match is going viral.

An image of a placard at the ongoing Euro tournament is going viral on social media with the words ‘Valimai update?’ Apart from the hashtags like ‘Ajith’ and the term ‘Ultimate’ for him, the placard has ‘Euro 2020’ and ‘Boney’ in the hashtags, with Boney Kapoor being one of the producers.

Valimai Update? at Euro Cup... 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZJwYTVUnVh — Madan Gowri (@madan3) July 8, 2021

While many fans expressed excitement over the craze going global, some believed that the post was fake. Some even shared an image of a blank placard without the words.

The love and craze for this man is like a "Never Ending Story"❤

Thala is always thala 😎 pic.twitter.com/WMyhmxwHVb — Sparkling moon_wear 😷 stay safe 🙏 (@SparklingMoon) July 8, 2021

Craze level Anna idhellam pic.twitter.com/H2fOkwrshD — Rj Sharan (@RjSharan1) July 8, 2021

I think it's fake bro....rendu hand laum Katta viral enamo ayuruku — RanjithVjMsd (@ranjithvijay07) July 8, 2021

Editors have other Idea 😌 pic.twitter.com/mSHcu0vif5 — Tꫝꪖꪶꪖρꪖ𝕥ꫝꪗ Eꪀ𝕥𝕣ꪗᴳᴰ (@GupthaDhoni) July 8, 2021

Previously, a video of someone shouting ‘Valimai update’ when PM Modi’s car passed by at a rally around March had become a talking point. Some spectators had asked cricketers like R Ashwin and Moeen Ali about it too at a Test match.

Valimai, which is set to be Ajith’s first film in over two years after Nerkonda Paarvai is being directed by H Vinoth. The makers had earlier shared that they would share the big update about the movie on the superstar’s 50th birthday on May 1. However, they decided to call off the decision due to the second wave of COVID-19 being at its peak then.

