After Grand Success Of 'RRR', Director SS Rajamouli Brings Home Luxury SUV; Have A Look

Almost a month after the release of his magnum opus RRR, director SS Rajamouli bought himself a luxury SUV to celebrate the global success of the film. On March 24, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer hit the big screens and took the world by storm with its record-breaking box office figures. Not only in India, but the film's success resounded across the world as it earned over Rs 960 crore.

Within a month, RRR became the third biggest Indian film to be ever made and the second highest-grossing film in India. With this, SS Rajamouli acquired the bragging rights of having three mega-blockbuster films in the prestigious club with the Baahubali franchise to his name.

SS Rajamouli brings home luxury SUV

The official Instagram handle of Volvo Cars India posted the picture of the 48-year-old director receiving the keys to the luxury SUV. With the picture, they shared the caption, ''We humbly welcome pioneer film director and screenwriter @ssrajamouli to the Volvo Car India family. We wish him safe and comfortable journeys that are just as grand as his visions.'' The SUV is reportedly priced at ₹ 44.50 lakh.

More on SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, RRR became the first Indian film to be dubbed in 50 languages across the world. The box office success of the film slowed down after the release of another highly anticipated PAN India film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash. However, it held its own as the Hindi version of the film crossed the Rs 250 benchmark on Sunday, April 17, 2022, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In a recent interview with Deadline, SS Rajamouli talked about his future endeavours of taking Indian mythology stories to a global level. He had stated, ''Probably in the future, I hope everything goes right and I bring my Indian stories, my Indian mythologies onto the level of Marvel or even more.''

Meanwhile, earlier in April, it was reported that the celebrated director is joining hands with Mahesh Babu for his next venture. Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared a statement from SS Rajamouli that read, ''My next with superstar #MaheshBabu will be an action-adventure film. We discussed 2 stories for it."

Image: Instagram/@ssrajamouli/Facebook@SSRajamouli