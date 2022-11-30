After Hours Of Questioning By ED, Vijay Deverakonda Says 'It's An Experience & It’s Life'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Department (ED) in connection with an investigation about the funding for his latest outing Liger. As per sources, the actor was questioned in Hyderabad for hours.

Soon after the questioning, Deverakonda claimed he had answered all the questions and called the interrogation "problems and side effects" of his fans' love. He said, "There will be some problems and side effects due to the love and affection which you all give. But it’s an experience & it’s life. I did my duty when I was called. I have answered the questions."

When the actor was asked if he would be called again, he replied in "no."

As per sources, the questioning in Hyderabad is in connection with funds allegedly being sent to Dubai and then laundered in India. It may also allegedly involve a Telangana-based politician.

Earlier, the film's helmer Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur were also called for questioning by the ED in Hyderabad.

Liger starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead role. It also saw a brief cameo by controversial former boxer and heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The movie subsequently failed to make a market at the box office and received poor reviews from viewers.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda