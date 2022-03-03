After Kajal Aggarwal, Vijay Sethupathi Gets UAE Golden Visa For His Contribution To Cinema

After Kajal Aggarwal, Vijay Sethupathi has joined the group of actors to be honoured with a golden visa by the United Arab Emirates government. The government handed over the prestigious golden visa to the actor on Thursday, March 3, and pictures from the same surfaced online. Sethupathi is well known for his films including Master, Sethupathi, and Tughlaq Durbar among others.

Sethupathi is not the first actor from the South film industry to receive his honour from the United Arab Emirates government. Kurup actor Dulquer Salmaan, South superstar Kajal Aggarwal, and Tovino Thomas are among those who have received a golden visa from the UAE government.

Have a look at the picture here:

The UAE government presents Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl with a Golden Visa !!@proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/Yu62V4oQQP — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 3, 2022

Vijay Sethupathi was recently in the news after the makers announced that the release date of his upcoming film Vikram will be revealed on March 14. The film will also star Kamal Hassan in the lead role and has been a much-awaited release in the industry. The movie is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will also see Fahadh Faasil, who was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise, in a pivotal role.

Actors with UAE golden visa

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her social media account to break the news about her having received the UAE golden visa and shared a picture online. The Magadheera actor mentioned that the country has been a 'huge encouragement' for actors and she was 'grateful' for the honour.

She wrote, "Happy to have received UAE’s Golden visa. This country has always been such huge encouragement for artists like us. Grateful and looking forward to future collaborations in the UAE. Big thank you to Mr Muhammed Shanid of Juma Almheiri, Suresh Punnasseril and Naressh Krishna. (sic)"

Happy to have received UAE’s Golden visa. This country has always been such huge encouragement for artists like us. Grateful and looking forward to future collaborations in the UAE.



Big thank you to Mr Muhammed Shanid of Juma Almheiri, Suresh Punnasseril and Naressh Krishna pic.twitter.com/XDuuO4boPG — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 3, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan earlier also shared a glimpse of himself with UAE government officials as they handed him the golden visa. He mentioned it was his 'privilege and honour' as he stated he was "looking forward to productions, shoots and spending more time in Abu Dhabi and the UAE." Other south superstars who have been presented with the same honour include Dulquer’s father Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Tovino Thomas among others.

