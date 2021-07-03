After Kamal Haasan, Now Suriya, Karthi, Vishal Strongly Object To Cinematograph Bill

After Kamal Haasan, more members of the Tamil Film industry objected to the proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act amid opposition from Bollywood names. Actors Suriya, Karthi and Vishal expressed their thoughts on the new bill and stated that it would affect the film industry. Highlighting the curtailing of freedom of speech, they demanded that the provisions mentioned in the act be dropped.

Suriya, Karthi, Vishal appose Cinematograph Act

Suriya wrote that the law was meant to ‘protect freedom of expression’ and not ‘supposed to strangle its voice.’ The Ghajini star also shared a document and urged citizens to raise their objections since it was the last day on Friday to express one’s objections.

His brother, actor Karthi wrote that one of the proposed provisions of the bill, of the Centre having the right to revoke a certificate issued by the CBFC would ‘create insecurity’ and ‘severely impact’ business prospects for every film and hurt the industry.

The actor praised the anti-piracy provisions but stated it was ‘undesirable’ to 'strangle' freedom of expression.

While draft measures to curb piracy are commendable, it is highly undesirable to strangle freedom of expression in a civilized society as ours. Therefore request the goverment to heed our request.#CinematographAct2021 #FreedomOfExpression — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) July 2, 2021

Vishal asked ‘where is freedom of expression?', highlighting the purpose of having a censor board, and asked why a hectic process was incorporated. He stated that after GST and lack of action against piracy, it was not ‘fair’ to bring this act.

Kamal Haasan, Bollywood opposes Cinematograph Act

"Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy," Kamal Hasaan, chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam, had said in a tweet.

"Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty," he added.

On June 18, the Centre had sought public comments on the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 which proposes to penalise film piracy with a jail term and fine, introduce age-based certification, and empower the Central government to order recertification of an already certified film following receipt of complaints.

Several industry veterans, including actors and filmmakers, have called the proposal a "blow to the film fraternity" as they believe it will potentially endanger freedom of expression and democratic dissent in their letter to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday.

The letter to the I&B ministry, signed by more than 3000 people including names such as Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi said the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 must clearly define the role of the CBFC as a body that certifies film content for public exhibition and not as a censoring body.

(With PTI inputs)

