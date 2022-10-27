After 'Kantara', 'Head Bush' Stirs Row In Karnataka Over Depiction Of Folk Art In Film

After Kantara, the gangster drama Head Bush, starring Dhananjaya, is embroiled in yet another scandal. A few social media users urged that the parts depicting the folk art forms Veeragase and Karaga be cut from the movie out of anger and disappointment. A section of the audience has raised questions on some of the scenes in the film, while some also believed that the film was being targeted at the political views of actor Dhananjaya.

Head Bush is a story based on the book Dadagiriya Dinagalu (My days in the underworld) on Bengaluru's underworld. Helmed by Shoonya, the film stars Dhananjaya, Payal Rajput, Sruthi Hariharan and Balu Nagendra as lead characters.

Netizens want the removal of Veeragase from Head Bush

Social media users have been expressing disappointment over some parts of the movie. Netizens believe that the use of devotional folk dance in the film hurt their religious sentiments and demanded its removal. Reacting to all the controversy on social media, actor Dhananjaya headed to his Twitter handle and stated that he is a devotee of Veerabhadra Swamy and ensured that there was no element of insult to Veeragase.

"I myself am a devotee of Veerabhadraswamy and have ensured that there is no element of insult to Viragasa. I request the detractors to please watch the movie and review it thoroughly. My explanation about it is in the following link," read his tweet.

Kannada activist Ganesh Chetan also backed the film and said, "Sanghis want to completely control KFI (Kannada film industry). All those who are possible impediments to this takeover are being harassed."

Sanghis want to completely control KFI. All those who are possible impediments for this takeover are being harassed. #HeadBush@Dhananjayaka — Ganesh Chetan (@ganeshchetan) October 26, 2022

Recently, the Kannada action thriller Kantara landed in controversy after a Kerala Band named 'Thaikkudam Bridge' accused the makers of plagiarism. The band claimed that the film's Varaha Roopam track is a copy of its song Navarasam, adding that there are unavoidable similarities between the two which points to infringement of copyright laws.

Kantara has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also starred in it.

Image: Twitter/@KarnatakaBoxOffice