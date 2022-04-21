After delivering a powerful gangster drama KGF: Chapter 2 which is roaring at the box office, the makers have hopped on to another project. The Yash starer film has been witnessing a monstrous run at the box office while setting the cash registers ringing and surpassing the business done by mega releases before.

After leaving fans intrigued with the amazing film, the makers have now teamed up with Soorari Pottru fame director Sudha Kongara for their next film. Hombale Films who backed KGF has now collaborated with the director to bring forth a true story that they feel needs to be told.

KGF 2 makers announce new film

They announced the news on Twitter with a statement informing how the next film will 'capture India's imagination like all our films have." With KGF has raised the bar and expectations of the people, the fans are excited about the next film and are hoping that it would be at par with the latest release.

"Some true stories deserve to be told and told right. We, at Hombale Films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have," the statement read. Soon the news of the next project spread like fire, with netizens sharing their views on the same.

One of the Twitter users wrote, " Proud of Tamil cinema, hey Kannada cinema Beware, we are coming Suriya project." Another user wrote, " Usually production houses announce a collaboration with big heroes first before finalising the director, times have changed for the good and it's one of the first a prod house is announcing a collaboration with a direction." A third user chimed in and wrote, " I think it's a Prabhas film."

Meanwhile, after SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, if there is any other regional film that has created history is Prashanth Neel's directorial drama KGF 2. The film has created history and has landed the second position at the global box office after Eddie Redmayne's Fantastic Beasts 3. As per movie analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, the film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark across the world on its fourth day and crossed the $4M mark at the US box office. Apart from Yash, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in significant roles.

