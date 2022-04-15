After 'KGF Chapter 2's Success, Here's Looking At Yash's All-time Highest Grossing Films

Popular actor Yash is currently basking in the success of his hit film KGF Chapter 2, in which she takes on the role of the powerful Rocky. The film was released on April 15, 2022, and did exceedingly well on its first day at the box office as it minted a whopping ₹ 134.50 Cr and broke records in the industry. Apart from KGF Chapter 2, Yash has been part of several hit films, that have not only been hailed by fans and critics but have also done well at the box office.

Yash-starrer hit films at the box office

The highest a film starring Yash has earned is ₹250 Crore, which happens to be for the first part of his most recent film, KGF Chapter 1. The film became the talk of the town as it was released on the big screen and fans could not wait for its second instalment to release. Before this, the actor was seen in Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari in 2014, which became a hit and minted a whopping ₹50 Crore according to Bollywood Bubble. His 2013 film Raja Huli, starring Meghana Raj then earned ₹30 Crore and continued his streak of successful films at the box office.

'KGF Chapter 2' box office

According to the industry tracker Taran Adarsh, the film earned a whopping ₹ 134.50 Crore on its first day on the big screen. This was the gross earning in India, across all languages. The Hindi version of the film on the other hand also made history as it minted a total of ₹ 53.95 Crore on its first day. With this massive success on its first day, the film surpassed WAR, which earned ₹ 51.60 Crore and Thugs of Hindostan, which minted ₹ 50.75 Crore on their first day on the big screen

'KGF2' DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

More on 'KGF: Chapter 2'

KGF: Chapter 2 saw Yash taking on the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, who were also hailed for their work on the big screen. The film also became the talk of the town when the makers released its foot-tapping track Sulthan, which they released a few days before the film hit the big screen. The video featured some of Yash's most intense looks from the film, and fans can't stop talking about the latest release in the industry.

Image: Twitter/@alifkhan2087443