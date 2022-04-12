After Kuwait, Vijay's Actioner 'Beast' Faces Ban From Another Middle Eastern Country

Actor Vijay's forthcoming action thriller film Beast is facing yet another setback just prior to its grand release. Set to release on April 13, 2022, the big-budget South Indian action film will grace the theatres across the world. However, the Vijay starrer will not be released in any of the theatres in Kuwait as last week, the film was reportedly banned by the Ministry Of Information in the Middle Eastern country.

Days after the news, another Middle Eastern country decided to ban the film from releasing in theatres. Although the reasons behind the decision were not directly revealed, prominent trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared an insight into the possibilities that could have led to the ban of Beast.

Vijay starrer 'Beast' banned in another Middle Eastern county

As per trade analyst, Ramesh Bala's tweet, Vijay's upcoming action thriller film Beast has been banned from screening in Qatar. His tweet read, ''After #Kwait, #Beast is banned in Qatar too... Recent Tamil movie #FIR was banned in both the countries too..."

Earlier, the film was banned in Kuwait citing the scenes of Islamic terrorism in the film which reportedly caused conflict in the country's interests. The plot of the movie revolves around a notorious and ingenious spy fighting off a bunch of terrorists after they end up hijacking a mall. Bala confirmed the ban of Beast in Kuwait by tweeting-

''#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait,'' he further claimed, ''Reason could be Portrayal of Pak, Terrorists or Violence,'' and added, ''Of late, #Kuwait Censor is becoming very strict in GCC compared to other countries in the region.''

In an interview with DNA, Bala shared detailed insight into Qatar's decision to ban the forthcoming Vijay starrer by revealing that the Qatari administration is not pleased with the 'terrorist angle and portrayal' in the film. He further stated that the Vijay starrer has shown the antagonists from 'Islamic terrorist gang' which may have caused a conflict in their sentiments. It is pertinent to note that there has been no official statement from the concerned committee behind the ban of the film.

Meanwhile, the hype surrounding the venture continues to mount as trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed in his recent tweet that the film will have the second-best screen count in Tamil Nadu, the first being Ajith Kumar's Valimai.

