After 'Oo Antava', Samantha Ruth To Work On Special Song For 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

One of the greatest hits by The Family Man star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'Oo Antava', was listed in the Top 100 music Videos' Global list, released by YouTube. The song rose to the first position as per the trends and choices of fans and listeners online. The actor who donned a shimmering purple blouse in the song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, matched steps with Allu Arjun.

Fans were all over the moon after Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise makers announced Samantha's involvement in the project. Later, after the release of 'Oo Antava', she was much appreciated for her performance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to shoot special song for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

As per a recent development by Pinkvilla, Samantha will be working on a special song for Vijay Sethupathi's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also starring Nayanthara. A source close to the forthcoming film stated that Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay are shooting for 'Two Two Two' which is a video song. As per the source, the song will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who also choreographed Pushpa's 'Oo Antava'.

As per the publication, Samantha has headed to Chennai to shoot for the song. The source added that the shoot has been completed and it will be wrapped up by today, March 30. It even revealed that the upcoming epic fun number is going to be another chartbuster.

More on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Teaser & poster)

The film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has created massive buzz ever since it was announced. Recently, Vijay Sethupathi took to his official Twitter handle and unveiled the film's much-awaited teaser. Well, the new poster featured Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay recreating the iconic pose from the epic Hollywood film, Titanic. The teaser sees Vijay discussing how his life turned upside down when Samantha and Nayanthara proposed to him. The teaser has some fun elements including Samantha and Nayanthara falling in love with him which results in confusion in Vijay's mind about whose proposal he should accept. Watch here:

About the film's cast

The film will see Vijay Sethupathi essaying the role of Rambo, whereas Samantha and Nayanthara will play Khatija and Kanmani respectively. Other casts of the film include Prabhu, Kala, Shanthakumari Nambiar aka Seema, Redin Kingsley and Sreesanth among many others.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl