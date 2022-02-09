After Oscars Snub, 'Jai Bhim' Makers Celebrate 100-day Success Of Suriya-starrer

The nominations for the forthcoming 94th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday via a live stream by the hosts- Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The winners of the Oscars 2022 will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles. Among the biggest disappointment was Jai Bhim's exit from the Oscars 2022 nominations. Considered as one of the top-rated films of 2021, the Suriya-led film was India's official entry for the Best Picture category. The film even got selected for the last 276 films and it gave hopes of winning the Oscars to many fans.

However, even though the film did not make it to Oscars, the filmmakers continue to cheer as the Tamil film has got global recognition and it was appreciated by numerous celebrities across the world. As the film continued to dominate other releases on its 100th day, the makers took to their verified Twitter handle and expressed gratitude to fans and followers for the 'overwhelming response.'

Filmmakers of Jai Bhim mark 100 days of the film

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the filmmakers of the Suriya-led film wrote, "#JaiBhim - hitting its 100th day! Thank you all for your overwhelming response and continuous support! Watch #JaiBhimOnPrime Now! @Suriya_offl #Jyotika @tjgnan @rajsekarpandian @prakashraaj @RSeanRoldan @srkathiir @PrimeVideoIN."

About Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim is based on a true incident from 1993, on a case fought by retired Justice K. Chandru. The movie further follows the lives of a couple from the Irular tribe, where the husband gets arrested by the police and his wife seeks help from advocate Chandru to receive justice. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment, the film has also bagged a nomination at the Golden Globes 2022 under the category of Best Non-English Films.

Apart from Suriya essaying the lead role of Chandru, other cast members include actors namely Lijomol Jose as Senggeni, baby Joshika Maya as Alli, K. Manikandan as Rajakannu, Rajisha Vijayan as Mythra, Prakash Raj as IG Perumalsamy, Rao Ramesh as Advocate General S. Ram Mohan, Tamizh as Sub-inspector Gurumoorthy and Guru Somasundaram as PP Chellapandiyan, among others.