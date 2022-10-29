After Promoting 'RRR' In Japan, Ram Charan Explores The Wild In Africa, Cooks Eggs; WATCH

After promoting his latest period drama RRR in Japan, Ram Charan is now exploring the wild in Africa. After he enjoyed the jungle safari, Ram Charan turned a cook for his mates during the adventure.

The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses of his vacation in Africa where he was seen having a fun time with his family and friends. In the clip shared by him, Ram Charan could be seen driving an open jeep while on a deserted land. He then unleashed the cook inside of him and made some omelets for his mates. The Magadheera actor also clicked pictures of wild animals that he spotted. In the caption, he wrote, "Untamed Africa!"

Ram Charan opens up about promoting RRR in Japan

For over a week, Ram Charan was busy with the promotions of his blockbuster film RRR in Japan. The actor joined his co-star Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli to promote the movie and also attend its premiere. Taking to his IG handle, Ram Charan shared pictures with Rajamouli and Jr NTR as he opened up about his experience in the country. He mentioned how he missed celebrating Diwali at his home in India but did not want to miss RRR's premiere and promotions in Japan. The actor further called the film's promotions a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him.

He wrote, "Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. Japan is special - The people , the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning…" (sic)

He further showered Rajamouli and Jr NTR with love and gave a shoutout to SS Karthikeya and wrote, "Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu fr this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun.. Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata. Big shout out to @sskarthikeya and team!!" (sic)

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan