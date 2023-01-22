After 'RRR' Success, SS Rajamouli's 'Simhadri' To Re-release On Jr NTR's Birthday

NTR Jr's 2003 film 'Simhadri' with filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all set to re-release on the actor's birthday in May. The actor, who is known to be one of the favourite actors of 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli, has collaborated on multiple projects with the filmmaker before the global blockbuster 'RRR'.

One of these projects includes the hit action film 'Simhadri' which was released back in 2003.

To celebrate the film completing its 20 years and Rama Rao Jr.'s 40th birthday, the film is set to hit the theatres again on May 20 this year, according to reports.

The makers of 'Simhadri', which was helmed by Rajamouli, have reportedly planned a grand celebration for the re-release of the movie.

NTR Jr's 'Aadi' was also re-released last year and the response from his fans was overwhelming.

Jr NTR is one of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry and also the grandson of NT Rama Rao, who was a famous veteran actor-turned-politician.

This comes after the massive success of Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer 'RRR', which is now making waves in the US, where the period drama has bagged several prestigious awards.

'RRR' wins big at Critics Choice Awards

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' won big at the 28th Critics Choice Awards for Best song for 'Naatu Naatu' and director SS Rajamouli bagged 'Best Foreign Film'.

The film was nominated in five categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu' and Best Visual Effects.

'RRR' awaiting Oscar nominations

'RRR', which was released globally in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, submitted itself for consideration in various Oscars categories. The film is now eyeing Oscar nominations, which will be announced on January 24.

The fast-paced song 'Naatu Naatu', which features the film's co-leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was recently shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category.

'Naatu Naatu', the upbeat song from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR', won the award for the 'best original song-motion picture' at Golden Globes 2023 in Los Angeles on January 10. The song beat the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to win the prestigious award.

It is the first time that an Indian and Asian production has won a Golden Globe. 'RRR' was also nominated for another Golden Globe category of 'Best Picture-Non English', an award it lost to 'Argentina, 1985'.

