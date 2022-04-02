After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Megastar Prabhas To Sign Hollywood Film? All You Need To Know

The biggest pan-Indian star of the country Prabhas has been impressing fans worldwide with back-to-back hit movies. The Baahubali actor was recently seen in Radhe Shyam, alongside Pooja Hegde and the film did quite well at the Box Office. The actor has many interesting films lined up in his kitty including Adipurush, Project K, Salaar, and Spirit and if the reports are to be believed, Prabhas has been approached by the top Hollywood production house Universal Studios.

Prabhas to sign a Hollywood film?

As per the reports by Telugu 360, The Saaho actor has had two rounds of discussions and Universal Studios is keen to lock Prabhas for the franchise of a superhero film. Although there is no such confirmation from the actor or the production house, reports suggest that Universal Studios has been keen to make a film on an Asian superhero as they want to make a series of films on the new superhero.

As per the regional portal, Prabhas is the production house’s first choice and so far the actor has also responded on a positive note. Not only this, the Universal Studios have offered Prabhas a whopping amount. More details about the franchise are still under wraps.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Philip John’s Arrangements of Love

Not only Prabhas but earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu - who has shown her acting mettle with diverse roles on the big screen - bagged an International project with a BAFTA-winning director. The actor has been roped in for Philip John’s next Arrangements of Love. She had shared her excitement with a picture on Instagram where she expressed her joy of working with the director on a new venture.

Samantha 'excited to work with Philip'

Samantha even told Variety that she is excited to work with Philip John, whose projects she has closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. She added, "I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby." The actor, who will be next seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, said that her role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for her to play it.