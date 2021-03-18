After SP Jananathan, His Sister Lakshmi Also Passes Away; Fans Condole Their Demise

SP Jananathan is regarded as one of the popular directors of the Tamil film industry. The news of his unfortunate demise had emerged a few days back, and had invoked tributes and condolences by many prominent film personalities. He was in the middle of making his new film at the time when he died. Unfortunately, the director’s family has suffered yet another loss, as his sister Lakshmi has also passed away just days after his death. This news was broken by the social media handle of Balamurali Varman, along with other details of her final rituals.

SP Jananathan’s sister passes away a day after his death

The news of the demise of SP Jananathan on March 14 had come as a shock and a major loss for the Tamil film industry. Even before the director’s family would come to terms with his death, they have suffered another blow, as his sister Lakshmi has also passed away. It was revealed in the said social media post that she had passed away in the night and that her final rites would be carried out at noon.

The post was followed by condolences from the netizens, as they sent their prayers for the deceased soul and for the bereaved family. A day before, the director was in Chennai when he breathed his last. His new film Laabam is in the stage of post-production and he was working towards finishing it at that point. Unfortunately, he could not complete the film and it is currently left unfinished. While everyone associated with the film has been coming to terms with the loss, there has been no word yet of who would be taking over from him and finishing the rest of his work.

Laabam is the first film that SP Jananathan had worked on in quite a few years. The film stars ace actors such as Vijay Sethupathi Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu and is touted to be a political thriller. He had previously worked as a writer in Bhooloham in 2015. Some of his other films include Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai, Peranmai and others.

