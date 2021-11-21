After Split With Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Celebrates Pet Hash's 3rd Birthday; See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to be an animal lover and often shares glimpses into her life with her adorable pet dogs, Hash and Sasha. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a picture with her dogs as she celebrated Hash's 3rd birthday. This comes after Samantha's split from Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha headed to her Instagram account and posted a picture with her dogs as she told her fans and followers that it was Hash's 3rd birthday. The dogs were seen in outfit trials, as one wore a jacket, which the other had a pink bowtie on. The caption read, "Birthday outfit trials. My cuties. Hash turns 3[sic]."

Samantha and her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya recently parted ways and got divorced. The duo shared the news in an Instagram post and asked fans and followers for some space to deal with it. They also mentioned that they cherish the time they had together and spoke about their long friendship.

Samantha on the work front

Director Vignesh Sivan took to Instagram to share the first look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The picture saw her in a black top, that appears to have a hint of sparkle. There is also a red light that falls on her in the poster, and she can be seen with a black choker around her neck. She can be seen biting the nail of her pinky finger in the poster, showing off the tattoo on her wrist. The caption read, "Happy to present #Khatija[sic]."

The actor will also make a special appearance in a song from Pushpa: The Rise opposite Allu Arjun. According to reports by Bollywood Life, she is being paid a massive amount of Rs 1.5 Cr for a dance performance in the special song. The film will release on December 17, 2021, and fans will be able to see their favourite actors groove side-by-side. The makers of the Sukumar directorial announced the actor's involvement in the song through a heartfelt post on Twitter.

