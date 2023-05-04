After Supreme Court, Now Madras HC Refuses To Stay Release Of The Kerala Story

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the controversial multilingual film The Kerala Story. A division bench of the court said the matter had already been handled by the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court. The PIL was filed by city-based journalist-activist B R Aravindakshan. He tweeted that the case had been "dismissed", even as he stated that the bench had asked him why he had approached the court in the "last hour", and that had he come earlier, the court could have asked someone to watch the film and decide, PTI reported.

Aravindakshan said he had requested the Centre in November last year "to verify the truth of the information in the teaser of that film." The Kerala Story is slated to release on May 5.

Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story is premised around claims that Hindu women in Kerala were forcibly converted to Islam and radicalised before eventually being enlisted in the terror group the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Supreme Court on The Kerala Story

The High Court dismissal came hours after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the release of the film. The petitioners sought to stop the release of the film claiming that it promoted hate speech. Hearing the petition, the Supreme Court said, "The film has been certified by a board and the matter should be heard by an appropriate forum."

The Kerala Story, where Adah Sharma plays the lead role, is about Hindu women in Kerala who were allegedly forcibly converted to Islam, radicalised and then compelled to join ISIS. On Thursday's hearing, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud rejected a plea seeking a stay on the film's release saying, "Think about the producer, think about the actors." "You must be very careful about staying films. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark," the court said.

Controversy around The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story has been at the centre of controversy since the launch of its trailer. Several groups, including Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind have sought a stay on the release of the film arguing that it will lead to 'hatred' and 'enmity between different sections of society'. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed The Kerala Story, calling it "Sangh Parivar propaganda" and saying it will harm Kerala's reputation. ""In the trailer of the movie, we see a hoax that 32,000 women in Kerala were converted and became members of the Islamic State. This bogus story is a product of the Sangh Parivar's lie factory," a statement from the CM read.

(With inputs from PTI)