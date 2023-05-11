After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma To Headline The Game Of Girgit

Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of her film The Kerala Story. After gaining critical acclamation for her work in the film, she is all set to star in The Game of Girgit. She will be seen alongside Shreyas Talpade.

Adah will be essaying the role of a cop. The film is based on the infamous ‘Blue Whale Game’ that became extremely popular among youngsters who were incessantly hooked to the game. Owing to The Blue Whale challenge that was associated with the game, several hazardous events and deaths of people took place.

Opening up about her role in the film, the actress said, "I play a cop in Bhopal in The Game of Girgit. The film is based on an app called the blue whale app. The game on the app is a series of tasks that finally leads to self-harm or harming someone else once one has taken the assignment there is no way out. I'm solving the case. I've played a cop before in Commando. Bhavana Reddy got very popular. Gayatri Bhargav is a very different cop. It's fun to play a cop but differently this time."

Shreyas Talpade on the plot of The Game of Girgit

Shreyas Talpade, who will be playing the lead role in The Game of Girgit, said that he found the plot of the film extremely interesting which intrigued him to be associated with the film. "The Game of Girgit is being directed by Vishal Pandya and I’m really looking forward to this journey, the thriller also has a powerful message that we strongly feel should reach the audiences, especially the kids and the youngsters of the nation," he added. The actor will be portraying the role of an app developer who takes advantage of vulnerable children by launching the game. The film is directed by Vishal Pandya and is produced by Gandhar Films and Studio Pvt Ltd.