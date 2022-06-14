Popular couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's recent wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram was the talk of the town. The event was a private affair as only their close friends and family were part of their special day. Now, days after tying the knot, the newlyweds visited the Chettikulangara temple in Kerala. The duo was clad in beautiful ethnic outfits, as the pics went viral on social media.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan visit Chettikulangara temple in Kerala

Pictures of the duo surfaced on fan clubs on social media. The pics saw the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor was dressed in a white floral suit, which she teamed up with a dupatta. She could also be seen wearing a 'sindoor' and 'thaali.' On the other hand, the filmmaker was also decked up in a white traditional outfit as he walked hand-in-hand with his wife. The pics saw the newlyweds smiling ear to ear as they seem to have indulged in a light-hearted moment.

Couple get legal notice for defying rules at Tirupati

Earlier, a day after their fairytale wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited Tirumala Tirupati temple as they sought blessing from Lord Venkateshwara Swamy as man and wife. During their visit, the couple got caught up in controversy for their appearance as they were spotted wearing footwear and allegedly performing a photoshoot inside the temple. As a result, the couple was reportedly served with a legal notice over the same.

According to ANI, Vignesh Shivan issued an apology letter to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and stated that the duo was supposed to get married at the holy place, but had to cancel owing to logistic reasons. To complete their wedding, they directly headed to the temple from the marriage venue to receive Lord Balaji's blessings. However, they had to exit due to the crowd and re-enter at a less crowded time. He offered sincere apologies to anyone who was offended by their actions, adding that they meant no disrespect to the Lord.

After tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Vignesh took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for his wife as he wrote, "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE (sic)." The director also shared a photo of himself and wrote, "Blessed thanking the universe And our parents. (sic)"