After UP Declares The Kerala Story Tax Free, Yogi Adityanath Watches Film With His Cabinet

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath attended a special screening of The Kerala Story at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Friday. He watched the film along with his cabinet colleagues. Over 600 people attended the screening of the film. Along with Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak attended the film's screening. Apart from them, several ministers, senior state officials of the Bhartiya Janata Party, journalists and members of the BJP along with representatives from other organisations attended the event and watched the film.

Hours before the screening of The Kerala Story, a government spokesperson shared details about the event. The screening started at 11:30 am and will end at 1:45 pm. He said, "The makers of the film, along with the lead actor, met the CM on Wednesday about UP's strict anti-conversion laws and the impact of that on the lives of young women. A lot of women have been invited to Friday's screening, including students so that they know about the struggles of women in other parts of the country."

Yogi Adityanath declares The Kerala Story tax-free in UP

Sudipto Sen's directorial The Kerala Story was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by CM Yogi Adityanath. He took to his social media handle and announced his decision. He tweeted, "The Kerela Story will be tax-free in UP." Madhya Pradesh and Haryana also declared the film tax-free. Take a look at this tweet below.

'The Kerala Story' उत्तर प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 9, 2023

On Wednesday, the cast and makers of The Kerela Story met CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence. The film's lead actor Adah Sharma, producer Vipul Shah, filmmaker Sudipto Sen and Vir Kapur among others met him. The Kerala Story has been receiving good response at the box office in India and will release in over 40 countries on May 12.

आज लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर 'The Kerala Story' फिल्म की टीम के साथ शिष्टाचार भेंट हुई। pic.twitter.com/bfj7sswOTU — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 10, 2023

Producers Guild of India objects to state-enforced bans

Producers Guild of India recently reacted to state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. Their statement came after the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee banned the film in the state "avoid any incident of hatred and violence." They released an official statement that read, "The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. As emphasized by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying public decide on its fate." As of now, The Kerala Story is banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.