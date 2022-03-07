'Agent': Makers Unveil Mammootty's Intense Look From Upcoming Akhil Akkineni-starrer

Basking in the success of his recently released Bheeshma Parvam, which is registering an impressive theatrical run, veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty is now gearing up for his role in the forthcoming Telugu actioner Agent, in which he will share the screen with Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya. The makers of the film took to social media recently and revealed an exciting announcement for fans and followers of the much-loved actor. They shared a glimpse of the superstar from the upcoming action film as he flaunted an intense look before the camera. The film will be helmed by Surender Reddy and fans eagerly await more updates regarding Agent's release.

Mammootty in Agent

The makers of Mammootty's upcoming film Agent took to social media on Monday to share a glimpse of 'the devil', whom they termed as the 'ruthless saviour. The actor was seen donning a cap and holding a gun in his hand with his finger on the trigger as he looked straight ahead. In the caption of the post, the makers lauded the star's 'discipline and dedication' as they announced that the actor was back on the sets of the upcoming film.

Have a look at the poster of Mammootty in Agent here

The makers of the film had earlier revealed the first look of Akhil Akkineni from the Surender Reddy-directorial. The actor was seen in a black shirt as he held a cigarette in his hand and looked off into the distance. Akkineni himself had also shared a picture of his glorious transformation for his role in the film and fans were left in awe. He took to social media and shared a picture of himself at the gym as he donned a blue tank top and flexed his biceps. He captioned the image as "There is a storm coming. I can feel it #2022."

AKHIL AKKINENI - SURENDER REDDY JOIN HANDS... #AkhilAkkineni and director Surender Reddy team up for #Telugu film #Agent... The spy thriller begins filming from 11 April 2021... Produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema... 24 Dec 2021 #Christmas release. #AgentFirstLook pic.twitter.com/du0x7XfjYd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2021

For the unversed, Mammootty was most recently seen in the high-voltage Malayalam actioner Bheeshma Parvam. The film got its theatrical release on March 3, 2022, and was lauded by the audience and critics alike. The teaser of the movie featured Mammootty in some action-packed sequences, that piqued fans' interest in the Amal Neerad directorial. The film is full of mystery, thrill and action and has been performing exceedingly well at the box office as well.

Image: Instagram/@mammootty