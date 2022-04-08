'Agent': Makers Unveil New Poster On The Occasion Of Lead Star Akhil Akkineni's Birthday

Akhil Akkineni, who is currently gearing up for the release of his spy thriller titled Agent, celebrated his birthday on April 8, 2022. Several actors from the film industry and fans took to social media to extend their wishes to the actor on his special day. The director of the film, Surender Reddy took to Twitter to surprise fans with an all-new poster of the lead star from his upcoming movie. Apart from Akhil Akkineni, Agent will also see superstar Mammootty take on a pivotal role. The film is slated to release on August 12, 2022, and fans are eager to see their favourite actors on the big screen.

Makers release Agent new poster on Akhil Akkineni's birthday

Director Surender Reddy took to social media to share the Agent poster as he extended his birthday wishes to Akhil. He called him a 'wild one', who was ready to go on a 'wild hunt'. The poster saw the actor wearing a headband and smoking as he gave the camera an intense look. The caption of the post read, "To the WILD ONE who is ready for his WILD HUNT Wishing our @AkhilAkkineni8 an amazing birthday and a blockbuster year ahead. Keep shining." Akhil has undergone a massive physical transformation for his upcoming film and often shares glimpses of his progress on social media, piquing fans' interest in Agent.

Have a look at the Agent new poster here-

Celebrities extend birthday wishes to Akhil Akkineni

Several actors including Chiranjeevi took to social media to wish Akhil Akkineni on his special day. In the birthday post, Chiranjeevi wished that the actor gets happiness and success in the coming year. The tweet read, "Happy Birthday @AkhilAkkineni8. Wish you all the happiness and wish you all the success your talent deserves." Mammootty, who will be Akkineni's co-star in Agent also took to Twitter to wish him a 'great year ahead'. Kurup star Dulquer Salmaan shared a sweet picture with the actor and called him his 'baby bro'. He also mentioned he 'can't wait' for the release of Agent.

Happy Birthday @AkhilAkkineni8 💐Wish you all the happiness 🤗 and wish you all the success your talent deserves❤️ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2022

Happy Birthday Dear @AkhilAkkineni8

Wishing you a great year ahead. — Mammootty (@mammukka) April 8, 2022

Image: Instagram/@akkineniakhil