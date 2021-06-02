'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya' Cast: A Look At The Actors In This Telugu Mystery Comedy

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is a 2019 Telugu comedy-mystery movie that revolves around Agent Athreya who starts a detective agency in Nellore and works on small cases. The silliness and facade of Athreya continue until he lands in trouble when he seriously pursues a dead body found on the railway track by his writer friend Sirish. Athreya meets a man named Maruthi Rao who tells him the story of his daughter and later reveals the three numbers who had contacted her last before she was supposedly murdered. Athreya tries to help but finds himself in a big mess. Athreya has to find the true killer between possible suspects like Ajay, Harsha and Vasudha. However, one of the prime suspects gets brutally murdered and Athreya has only five days to solve the mystery behind the case. Things get escalated quickly and a real test for Athreya begins with this case. The film is directed by Swaroop RSJ and written by Navin Polishetty. The cinematography is done by Sunny Kurapati and the music is composed by Mark K Robin. Read on to know Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya cast and other details about their work credits.

A look at Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya cast

Navin Polishetty as Agent Sri Srinivasa Athreya

Navin Polishetty plays the role of protagonist in the movie. He has been a part of some popular projects like Chhichhore, What’s Your Status, and Jathi Ratnalu. He also played a crucial role in 1- Nenokkadine in 2014.

Shruti Sharma as Sneha

Shruti Sharma played the role of Srinivasa’s partner in the movie. She has been a part of projects like Pagglait, Namak Ishq Ka and Yeh Jaddu Hai Jinn Ka. Shruti also played a role in the show Gathbandhan.

Shredha Rajagoppalan as Vasudha

Shredha played the role of Vasudha in the movie. She made her debut in the industry with this movie. Shredha is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life.

Suhas as Agent Bala Venkata

Suhas plays the role of Agent Bala in the movie. Suhas has worked in Telugu films like Dohchay, Majili, and Dear Comrade. He was last seen in the movie Rang De in 2021.

IMAGE: STILL FROM AGENT SAI SRINIVASA ATHREYA

