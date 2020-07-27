Aggabai Sasubai Written Update For July 25, 2020: Soham Begs For Food

Aggabai Sasubai is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows, featuring Tejashree Pradhan playing the role of Shubhra Kamat, Nivedita Saraf in the role of Asawari, Girish Oak as Abhijit, and Ashutosh Patki essaying the character of Soham. In the latest episode of the show, Soham visits every house and begs for food. However, when Asawari sees Soham in the critical condition, she takes him home. With all that said now, read Aggabai Sasubai written update for July 25, 2020:

The episode starts with Soham, who knocks every door in the building. However, many members of the society do not recognise him and he makes a plan to knock on one of the neighbour's houses, who knows Asawari. He does that with the intention that she would inform Asawari. The neighbour he visits starts to reminisce the times when Soham was younger and she does not take his look and acting as a beggar seriously.

Soham then meets Pradnya and he plots a plan and goes near the gate of the building and starts to beg. Meanwhile, Asawari comes down as she wants to buy vegetables. Pradnya quickly hands him food and Asawari sees him eating stale food and drags him to their house. Asawari apologizes to him and Abhijit takes her to her room to make her understand.

Abhijit tries to help realise Asawari the mistakes she is making and explains how Soham is only thinking about himself. However, she does not realise her mistakes and tries to reason all of Soham's mistakes. Meanwhile, Soham intentionally tries to call Asawari asking for a towel to wipe his hair.

After Asawari gives him the towel and wipes his head, he taunts Shubhra and tells her that no matter what, Asawari's relationship with him would never be ruined. He tells Shubhra that even if she leaves the house, no one will care about her. Soham gloats over all his planning and Shubhra feels disappointed about everything and she leaves the room.

