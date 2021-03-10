Ahaana Krishna Breaks Silence On Being Removed From Prithviraj's Next 'Bhramam'

Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna took to Instagram to break her silence on the speculations that she was removed from Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Bhramam due to her dad's political leanings. On hearing the speculations, the actor decided to end the rumours through her social media handle where she shared a video on her Insta stories. In the video, the actor said that she has not blamed anyone for her exit from the movie.

Ahaana Krishna took to Instagram to request everyone to keep her away from the news. She also said that she is not even in the picture, nor has she blamed anyone. She added, “Some who spoke might be related to me, but it is always another person’s opinion. Don’t count me in. I have nothing to do with this drama". The actor also revealed that she is a huge fan of Prithviraj and she has way too much respect for him.

Ahaana’s response came hours after the production company of the upcoming film, Open Book Productions, gave clarification about the actors or technicians to the film are not selected based on political inclinations. A statement by the production company went on to strongly disagree about removing Ahaana based on political stands. It also mentioned that Ahaana was considered for the film at first, but that a final decision would be made after a costume trial and camera test. However, the director, writer, and producer came to the conclusion that Ahaana was not the right fit for the role. She was also officially told about it, according to the statement.

They expressed their displeasure with the assumptions made regarding their film and expressed regret that Bhramam's cast and crew were involved in the controversy. "We would like to categorically state that Mr Prithviraj Sukumaran or other members of the team had absolutely no involvement in Bhramam's casting decisions," they concluded.

About the film

The film Bhramam is being written by Sarath Balan and penned by Ravi K. Chandran. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Raashi Khanna, and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles. The movie is currently in its post-production and is expected for a 2021 release. Fans are quite eager to know details about the film.