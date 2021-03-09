Ahaana Krishna Wasn't Dropped For Her Political Affiliations, Makers Of 'Bhramam' State

Ahaana Krishna was previously cast in Prithviraj’s Bhramam. However, she was removed from the cast, and there were rumours about the makers dropping her from the film due to her political affiliations. The makers of the film recently issued a statement clarifying the reason to drop Ahaana Krishna from the Brahmam's cast and that it has nothing to do with her political affiliations.

Bhramam makers clarify over dropping Ahaana Krishna

Open Book Productions took to the Instagram handle of the movie to make an important statement. They wrote, "We categorically deny political affiliations or any other considerations had anything to do with the casting and choice of technicians of the film." READ | Ahaana Krishna explains cyber bullying with 'A Love Letter' video, calls it a 'pandemic'

The makers mentioned that the decision of the casting and the selection of other technicians is the responsibility of the creative team, including the director, cinematographer and producer. They mentioned that any changes made here were on the demand of the script and the content of the team was taken beforehand.

The makers of Prithviraj’s Bhramam went on to say that they had considered her for a role in the movie. They also empathically informed her about their final decisions after the look test and costume trial took place. They had told her not to reveal the news even though they had paid her. However, they noticed some news about the actor and the film. The camera test was getting delayed and soon after Ahaana was infected by COVID-19. When they finally completed the photoshoot, the creative team realised that Ahaana won't suit the character and they apologized to her for the same. They also ensured her that they would be working together on another project in the future.

The statement also read that they had informed Ahaana about the same and she is not blaming them. They added, "As professionals with more than a combined experience of 100 years in cinema we believe and take all precautions that the art of cinema should be untouched by discrimination based on caste, creed, colour, gender, religion or politics."

They said that they are pained by the assumptions made about their film and they also regret that Bhramam's cast and the crew were included in the issue. They concluded, "We would like to categorically state that Mr Prithviraj Sukumaran or other members in the team had absolutely nothing to do with the casting decisions of Bhramam." Ahaana Krishna's latest Instagram story features herself talking about ignoring these rumours.