Ahead Of 'Acharya's' Release, 'Bhale Bhale Banjara' Song Promo Goes Viral; Fans React

After the terrific response to SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Ram Charan will be seen alongside his father and superstar Chiranjeevi in director Koratala Siva’s Acharya. The much-awaited father-son duo's film Acharya will hit the big screens on April 29, 2022.

As the release date of the highly anticipated film is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. Recently, they announced the release of Bhale Bhale Banjara song, whose promo was out on April 16. Ahead of its release, the song's promo managed to garner all the attention and has gone viral on the internet.

Bhale Bhale Banjara song promo goes viral

Earlier, the makers of Acharya announced the release of Bhale Bhale Banjara song from the film and revealed that it will release on April 18. Konidela Pro Company, the co-producer of the movie took to their Twitter handle and wrote "Siruthaa Pululaa Sindaata https://youtu.be/aifdsCXusuE #BhaleBhaleBanjara song out tomorrow at 4:05 PM "

Take a look at the tweet-

As soon as the promo came out it managed to get more than 1.5 million views in just 16 hours post its release on YouTube. The Bhale Bhale Banjara song is the first dance number featuring the father-son duo together matching steps with each other. The song is sung by notable singers Shankar Mahadevan and Rahul Sipligunj, whereas, its lyrics have been penned down by Ramajogayya Sastry.

More about Acharya

Directed by Koratala Siva, the forthcoming action film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and more. The film is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The plot of the movie follows a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer deciding to fight against the Endowments Department after finding out that they tampered with the temple funds and donations.Ram Charan will be playing a full-fledged role as Siddha in the Chiranjeevi starrer film.

Image: Twitter@KonidelaPro