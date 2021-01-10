Ahead Of Aishwarya Rajesh's Birthday, Check Out How She Slayed In Ethnic Wear

Aishwarya Rajesh has won the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Tamil and Telugu films. The actor is also quite active on Instagram as she frequently lets her fans and followers know her whereabouts. Aishwarya Rajesh also uploads her gorgeous pictures on social media. She has an innate sense of fashion. On account of Aishwarya Rajesh's birthday, see the actor's best ethnic looks.

Aishwarya Rajesh's photos in ethnic wear

Aishwarya Rajesh's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. Aishwarya Rajesh's Instagram sees a lot of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Ahead of Aishwarya Rajesh's birthday, check out the actor's best ethnic looks so far. In this picture, Aishwarya is seen wearing a blue suit. A dark blue dupatta completes her attire. She has accessorised her look with a pair of huge earrings and a wristwatch. Aishwarya looks beautiful in this ethnic attire.

Aishwarya looks stunning in this picture as she has carried off the saree so gracefully. She has accessorised the look with a small diamond necklace and a pair of earrings. This is one of the bets of Aishwarya Rajesh's photos.

In the picture which has been shot for a magazine, Aishwarya looks gorgeous in a pink and peach lehenga. She has left her hair open and accessorised her look with just a broad studded necklace. A large ring sits on her finger as well.

She has proven that she can carry off the saree like no other. In the picture, she is seen wearing a gold glitter saree. She has completed the look with a pair of large earrings. She has left her open for a glamour edge to her look.

In this picture, Aishwarya is seen giving an array of expressions for the camera. She is seen wearing a tricoloured saree in the picture. She has accessorised her look with a necklace and earrings. She has also added mogra flowers in her hair.

In this series of pictures uploaded by Aishwarya Rajesh, the actor looks absolutely stunning a black Anarkali dress. She has styled her hair in a half-pony. In the accessories department, Aishwarya is seen wearing a pair of earrings only.

In this picture, the actor is seen wearing a red and white dress. She has styled her hair in waves for this look. She has kept it simple in the accessories department, as she is seen wearing a pair of earrings only.

In this picture, Aishwarya looks beautiful in a light green coloured skirt and an off-white printed and long-sleeved blouse. She has simply worn a pair of earrings to complete the look. This is one of Aishwarya's best photos in ethnic wear.

In this picture, Aishwarya is seen wearing a saree in the most unique way possible. She added a belt to give it a more flowy look. She has styled her hair in waves and has accessorised her look with a pair of earrings.

In this picture, Aishwarya looks stunning in a yellow dress. She has completed her look with a pair of dangling earrings and a wristwatch. This is one of the most beautiful of Aishwarya Rajesh's pictures.

Image courtesy- @aisjwaryarajesh Instagram

