Bollywood and South star Pooja Hegde is currently indulged in the promotions of her upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The movie is less than a week away and Pooja Hegde and her co-star Prabhas are leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions. Ahead of the film, International Women's Day is approaching and Pooja Hegde recently gave a powerful message to all her fans with a beautiful video.

Pooja Hegde never fails to empower women through every means possible. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her donning different outfits for the promotions of Radhe Shyam. She first stunned in a white coloured dress and then sported an all-black outfit. In the end, Pooja Hegde was stunning in a red dress. The video saw some clips of her getting ready for the photoshoots. In the caption, Pooja Hegde shared a powerful message of being unique by being yourself. She wrote, "Girls… don’t forget…. You do YOU." She further added hashtags 'girlpower' and 'beyourself.'

Pooja Hegde's Instagram presence

Pooja Hegde enjoys an Instagram following of over 18 million. The actor sleeps her Instagram fans updated about her daily life. She recently shared some adorable pictures featuring her different moods. In the photos, the actor wore a purple coloured dress with long fringes. She accessorised her look with silver and pearl jewellery and left her hair open. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "The many moods of Prerna/Pooja."

Ahead of the pictures, Pooja Hegde shared a video of the making of Radhe Shyam. The video saw massive sets of film and beautiful shoot locations across Europe. It features Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and the entire team of the film. After halfway through the video, the makers mentioned how the pandemic stopped the movie's production in Europe, due to which they brought Europe to India. The next part of the video saw massive sets of the film which looked exactly like Europe. Seemingly the makers put in a lot of effort in making the film. From its music to action, the video hinted at the dreamy experience the audience will witness while watching the film. Sharing the video, Pooja Hegde wrote, "4 years of our labour of love… Here’s what went into making Radhe Shyam." The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is all set to hit the theatres on March 11.

Image: Instagram/@poojahegde