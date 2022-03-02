Actor Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic flick Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. With the release date inching closer, the duo has ramped up their promotions along with director Radha Krishna Kumar. Set in the 1970s against a backdrop of vintage Europe, the film will depict a tale of star-crossed lovers who race against time and destiny for love. From elaborative sets to state-of-the-art cinematography, the film promises a visual treat to the audience which needs to be experienced in theatres.

However, this is not the first big-budgeted project for the 42-year-old actor, as the SS Rajamouli directorial period film Baahubali: The Beginning followed by a sequel is considered a touchstone in his career. From the visual effects to its extensive sets, the film created a benchmark in Indian cinema as it became the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. In his recent interaction, Prabhas talked about how he tackles comparisons of his other films to Baahubali as well revealed if he is ready for the third instalment of the epic drama flick.

Will there be 'Baahubali 3'? Prabhas answers

In an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network, Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas talked about how he tackles the comparison of Baahubali with other films. For the unversed, the actor appeared in PAN India film Saaho also starring Shraddha Kapoor after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film reportedly grossed over ₹433 crore across the world.

Prabhas affirmed, ''Every film cannot be Baahubali,'' adding that there are two Baahubali films which he is 'lucky' to be a part of, the actor further said, ''Hope he makes 3.'' The actor also acknowledged that Baahubali broke several barriers in regard to language and regional cinema. Stating, ''One more Baahubali is too much,'' adding that he is 'not ready' for Baahubali 3 yet. However, he has not completely dropped the idea as he added, ''Still, I need a little time. After some time maybe.''

On the other hand, the director of Radhe Shyam, Radha Krishna Kumar also weighed in on the topic by stating, ''We'll be very happy to have an actor like him in the film. Because you will not have any limitations to your imaginations. Secondly, it's more of a responsibility, considering the fan base he has, to deliver good cinema to the audience.''

He further added, ''So we've been working hard towards making a good cinema. Coming to comparison, we have to agree Baahubali is something else. We have to be inspired by it rather than competing with it. It would be stupid to compete with a film like Baahubali.''

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam is set to hit the theatres on March 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas