Ahead Of 'Valimai' Release, Boney Kapoor Joins Trisha, Gautham Menon & Others For Dinner

Film producer Boney Kapoor is currently gearing up for the grand release of his much-awaited film, Valimai, which stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The filmmaker is rigorously promoting the film and is currently in Chennai for the theatrical release of the film on February 25. Recently, Boney's weekend was full of fun as he got together with popular Tamil celebrities for a weekend dinner party.

The producer joined actor Trisha, Ramya Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Gautham Menon, Khushbu, and others to enjoy a gala dinner on Friday night in Chennai. Several snaps from their outing were shared by Trisha on her verified Instagram handle. Check out their pictures below.

Boney Kapoor, Trisha, Gautham Menon & others come together for a dinner party

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Trisha Krishnan took to her IG story and dropped a group pic wherein Boney, Radhika, Khushbu, Sumalatha Prabhu, and Shobana, among others, can be seen flashing their bright smiles as they posed for the camera. Several other snaps feature Trisha and her girlfriends. As for the caption, Trisha simply wrote, "#Aboutlastnight #MyTribe." This marks the first time, the Tamil celebs partied together.

More about Valimai

Ajith Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a cop called Arjun while Kartikeya will be playing the antagonist of the film. Helmed by H Vinoth, the makers announced that the Tamil film will be dubbed in several languages, including Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages. The film will also feature Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in significant roles. With the new release date announced, the film will lock horns with Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated biographical crime drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Moreover, Boney Kapoor and Ajith Kumar have already started work on their third collaboration which is set to go on floors in March. As per ANI, ''After wrapping up five films in the thick of the pandemic, Boney Kapoor will begin shooting for the Tamil film with Ajith on 9th March. The set for the film is already being constructed. In typical Boney Kapoor style, this film is also going to be mounted on a massive scale."

Image: Instagram/@trishakrishnan