Ahead Of Vijay's Birthday, Fans Eagerly Await Thalapathy Vijay 65's First Look

On June 20, 2021, Sun Pictures announced that they would be releasing the first look from Thalapathy Vijay 65 on June 21, 2021, at 6 PM. Soon after this tweet, fans took to Twitter and made #ThalapathyVijay65 first look trend ahead of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. They expressed how eager;y they were waiting for the trailer of the movie, and that they knew it was going to be amazing because it features their favourite Thalapatthy.

Sun Pictures announces the release of Thalapathy Vijay 65 first look

On June 20, 2021, Sun Pictures took to their Twitter handle and wrote "Can't wait? Konjam chill pannu maapi! (chill a little friend) See you tomorrow at #Thalapathy65FLTomorrow @ 6 pm" as they announced that they would be releasing the first look of Thalapathy Vijay 65, ahead of Vijay's birthday, which is on June 22.

They then posted another video as they captioned the post "Namaku solradha vida seiradhu dhan romba easy! Senjurlama?" which translates to "Doing it is easier for us than saying it! Got it?" as they teased a glimpse from the first look of the upcoming movie.

Fans make #ThalapathyVijay65firstlook trend

Ahead of their Thalapthy's birthday, fans expressed how excited they were for the first look for the upcoming movie of Vijay. Most of them tweeted with one of Vijay's most famous dialogues, saying "I'm waiting", while a few of them said they were ready for it. Some of them even expressed their happiness on learning that Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring for the music of the movie. A few fans even pointed out that the movie might be clashing with Suriya 39, or their Thala's Valimai, which makes it even more exciting for them.

About Thalapathy Vijay 65

Thalapathy Vijay 65 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, while the movie will be produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the lead opposite Vijay. Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Aparna Das will be seen in lead roles in the movie. The music for Thalapathy Vijay 65 will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

