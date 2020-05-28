Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Reveals Details About 'A'hr Kayattam' And Its OTT Release

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who last directed Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George starrer Chola, in a recent media interview, revealed that his upcoming movie A'hr Kayattam with Manju Warrier might get an OTT release. He disclosed that the makers are mulling an OTT release, especially because many big-budgeted movies are awaiting for theatres to open to book a date for their film. However, the filmmaker exclaimed that nothing is finalised as of yet.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan on developing a new language for A'hr Kayattam

Further in the interview, when asked about the peculiarity in the name of the film that reads, A'hr Kayattam, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan revealed that the team has developed a new language for the film, which is called Ahr Samsa. The language will convey the distinctive characteristics, and will also be used in songs. Reportedly, A'hr Kayattam has 10 songs all in the language devised by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and the team of the film.

A'hr Kayattam, starring Manju Warrier in the lead also features Gaurav Ravindran, who made his acting debut with Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Chola. A'hr Kayattam will traverse through the journey of two characters namely Maya and Akash, who meet each other through social media and decide to go on a trek to the Himalayas. The Manju Warrier starrer will also mark the debut of Manju Warrier as a producer. She will be co-producing the film with Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Niv Art Movies and Parrot Mount Pictures. The upcoming movie is currently in post-production and will soon go for censoring.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier, last seen in Rosshan Andrrews' Prathi Poovankozhi, is gearing up for the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie that stars Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles is reported to narrate the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively.

Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier also has Jofin T. Chacko's The Priest. The movie, starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the lead is currently in production. The upcoming Malayalam movie will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles.

