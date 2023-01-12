Aishwarya Lekshmi Confirms Relationship With Arjun Das? Mushy Pic Sparks Dating Rumours

‘Ammu’ star Aishwarya Lekshmi recently made headlines when she posted a picture with actor Arjun Das on her Instagram account on Thursday. In the picture, Arjun and Aishwarya were looking at the camera and smiling. The actress captioned it with a single heart emoji.

Check out the post here:

Some industry friends sent their best wishes in the comments section, presuming the actors had confirmed their relationship. Actor Priyanka Jawalkar wrote, “Woohoo. So happy for you @aishu_.” Actor Amrutha Srinivasan wrote, “Too cute.” Fans were also curious to know if Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das were dating.

More about Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi

Arjun Das used to work as a banker in Dubai before he decided that he would do acting. The actor chose to try his luck in Chennai and then gained recognition for his part in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Master’ and ‘Kaithi’.

Das will soon be making his Hindi debut with the remake of the hit Malayalam film ‘Angamaly Diaries’. He is also working on an Anwar Rasheed Malayalam film.

Aishwarya Lekshmi made her acting debut with Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ in Tamil cinema. Since then, she has starred in movies like 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', 'Gatta Kusthi', 'Ammu', 'Gargi', and 'Archana 31 Not Out'. The actress also ventured into production as she bankrolled Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Gargi'.

Last year, Aishwarya starred in Charukesh Sekar's 'Ammu', a tense thriller about a domestic abuse victim standing up for herself. The film which is modelled after movies like 'Thappad' and '47 Naatkal', is a very well-known story of domestic violence faced by a woman, which takes a fascinating detour to provide a novel conclusion.

The actress will be next seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’.