Aishwarya Lekshmi Introduces Fans To Her 'shy' Self From Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pic

Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi introduced everyone to her 'shy' self as she shared a radiant photograph of herself on Instagram. Aishwarya is on a roll lately as she has several upcoming Malayalam films in her kitty including the recently-announced Kumari. After giving fans a sneak-peek into the first day of upcoming film Archana 31 Not Out's set, Aishwarya has shared a gorgeous photograph of herself from her latest photoshoot with celebrity photographer Shafi Shakkeer.

Aishwarya Lekshmi's 'shy' photo is all things radiant

Yesterday, i.e. December 7, 2020, Brother's Day actor Aishwariya Lekshmi took to Instagram to post a 'shy' photograph of herself from her latest photoshoot. In the picture shared by her, the 26-year-old looked radiant in a sleeveless white top which she paired with statement red earrings and blow-dried hair. Aishwariya rounded off her look with minimal makeup and flaunted her million-dollar smile as she posed for the camera. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she captioned the post, "shy".

Check out Aishwarya Lekshmi's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the actor was recently making headlines after she announced commencing the shoot of her highly-anticipated Malayalam film titled Archana 31 Not Out. Aishwarya will be seen playing the titular role in this Akhil Anilkumar directorial, which is currently being filmed in Palakkad, Kerela. A couple of days ago, sharing a glimpse of her first day on the film's set, she wrote, "A New Beginning in the beautiful Palakkad! #Archana31NotOut".

Take a look:

Aishwarya Lekshmi had also taken the internet by storm after she unveiled her first-look character poster from yet another upcoming film titled Kumari. The film's shooting will go on floors next year in March and it is both written and directed by Nirmal Sahadev. Kumari is presented by Prithviraj Productions while the film is bankrolled by Giju John, Nirmal Sahadev, Jakes Bejoy, Sreejith Sarang under the banner 'The Fresh Lime Sodas'. However, details about other cast members of Kumari have been kept under wraps by makers. The upcoming film's tagline reads, "Their promise. Her nightmare."

Check out Aishwarya's first-look poster from 'Kumari' here:

