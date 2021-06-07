Aishwarya Lekshmi Quotes Joey Tribbiani But Fans Think She Resembles Friends' Phoebe

Aishwarya Lekshmi, the actor who will next be seen in Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram, recently shared a picture from a shoot and channelled her inner Joey Tribbiani as she captioned it, "How you doin?" Many of her fans recognised Joey's line and even corrected her with a "No, it's how you doin?" as it goes on the show! But one fan jumped on the Friends bandwagon and commented that Aishwarya Lekshmi actually looks like Phoebe!

Look at Aishwarya Lekshmi's photos here:

On Aishwarya Lekshmi's latest post many had really nice things to say to the actress and praised her a lot. One user wrote, "joey is going to get a run for his money," to which the Jagame Thandhiram actress replied, "My Joey the best!!", hinting that she might be a huge Joey fan. Another user said, "You look like Phoebe."

Aishwarya Lekshmi in Jagame Thandiram

Among other Aishwarya Lekshmi's photos, she has also been posting pictures from her latest film, Jagame Thandiram whose latest love song, Nethu released two weeks ago. Nethu features Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi walking around London and spending quality time with each other on a cloudy day. In one of Aishwarya Lekshmi's latest post, she shared a picture of herself while shooting for the song and expressed her joy and gratefulness for all the love she has been receiving.

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays Dhanush's love interest in the film and she is a Tamilian settled in London. As Dhanush's character is from Madurai, we might see her character teach him the ways of the English and what it feels like to be Tamil in the British countryside.

Jagame Thandhiram's release has been much anticipated and was slated to release much earlier but due to the second wave of Covid, a theatrical release was scrapped and the makers have now decided to release the film on Netflix. Earlier this week, Netflix dropped the two and a half minute long trailer of the film and Jagame Thandhiram's release date is mentioned to be June 18.

Other than Jagame Thandhiram, she will also be seen in the Malayalam film Kaane Kaane, and the Telugu film Godse. She also has Kumari and Archana 31 Not Out that are yet to release.

