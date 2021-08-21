Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Head To Orchcha For Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Shoot

Actor Aishwarya Rai who will be seen playing the role of Nandini in the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan recently flew to Madhya Pradesh with daughter Aaradhya to begin shooting. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as they were preparing to leave for Orccha to shoot for Mani Ratnam's directorial film. Apart from Aishwarya, actor Prakash Raj along with Karthi also headed to Orccha for the shooting.

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya head to MP for Ponniyen Selvan shooting

Dropping them at the airport, was Aishwarya's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. As he bid goodbye to Aaradhya with a hug, Abhishek was seen with his arm in a sling. He also appeared to have injured his fingers.

Aishwarya wore an all-black outfit for the flight. The Devdas actor wore a black sweatshirt with leggings, a black mask and carried a matching bag. Aaradhya was the exact opposite in her grey and pink outfit with a large butterfly at the front. She also wore a face shield as the mother-daughter duo posed for pictures with the flight crew on the tarmac.

Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya had recently paid a visit to Sarath Kumar and his family in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu. Aishwarya and Sarath are co-stars in Ponniyin Selvan. Sharing pictures from the get-together, Sarath's daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote in her post, "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may God shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Haha #fangirl. (sic)"

According to various reports, Prakash Raj will be seen playing the role of Sundara Cholar in Ponniyin Selvan. The period drama also stars Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sarathkumar in important roles. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan will release in 2022.