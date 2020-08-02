Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Other Leading Actors Who Started Off Their Career With Kollywood

A number of Bollywood actors started off by acting in regional cinema. A few leading personalities of Bollywood started their acting career by first starring in Tamil language films. Here is a look at the list of Bollywood actors who made a place for themselves in the Hindi film industry after making their debut with Kollywood movies.

Actors who started with Kollywood

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut with the Tamil film, Iruvar. The leading actor went on to leave a significant mark in the Hindi film industry with films like Guru, Devdas, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, amongst others. She also acted in a few Tamil films including Raavanan and Kandukondaen Kandukondaen. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Tamil film Jeans is also amongst the most remembered films of Kollywood.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is amongst the leading ladies of Bollywood who had started off with Tamil films. Her first film was alongside Thalapathy Vijay and was titled Thamizhan. The film was directed by Manjith and went on to be a good start for the Dostana actor. The song Ullathai Killadhe from the film Thamizhan was one of the few blockbuster songs of that time.

3. Sridevi

Sridevi had been an active actor in the south Indian film industries. The actor made her debut as a child artist with the film Kandhan Karunai. She went on to act in a number of Tamil films, most of which were alongside actor Kamal Haasan as the audience loved the chemistry shared by the two. Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with the film Solva Sawan in the year 1979.

4. Hema Malini

Hema Malini had a bright acting career before making a mark as an Indian politician. She made her acting debut with the film Ithu Sathyam where she played a small yet impactful role. The film starred actors like SA Ashokan and K Chandrakantha. She went on to star in a number of critically acclaimed Bollywood films including Johnny Mera Naam, Kinara, and Naseeb.

5. R Madhavan

R Madhavan is a Bollywood actor who has worked in a number of south Indian films over the past few years. The actor made his acting debut with the Tamil film, Alaipaayuthe. The film was made by Mani Ratnam and starred actor Shalini in a pivotal role. He worked in a number of Kollywood films later in his career, including Minnale and Dum Dum Dum. R Madhavan made his Hindi debut with the series Sea Hawks which released in the 90s.

