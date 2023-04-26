Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches Mani Ratnam's Feet After He Praises Her | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touched director Mani Ratnam's feet after he praised her for her talent. The Ponniyin Selvan filmmaker was asked in an interview whether Aishwarya Rai was his lucky charm, to which he responded by saying that he approached her for her talent. The actress was so overwhelmed after listening her appreciation, that she walked across the stage to show respect.

Aishwarya Rai and Mani Ratnam were in attendance at a recent promotional event for their film Ponniyin Selvan II. Not just them, but the entire star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, A.R. Rahman and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others were present at the PS-2 event. The Guru actress donned an ethnic attire at the press event. She wore a white sparkling anarkali suit with embellishments. She paired her ensemble with contrasting pieces of jewellery. Check the video below:

Mani Ratnam said during the promotional event that filmmakers are very selfish and heartless. The only thing that directors do care about is the movie they are working on. He further said that no matter how much he would love or adore Aishwarya, he will only ask to work in the film if she is right for the role.

Every time he has asked her to work in a film, he has deeply considered whether or not she is the right choice. Mani Ratnam said that Aishwarya bagged the role because of her talent and acting skills. He said, "So, she is not just a lucky charm for me, it is her talent and her personality that was right to portray this character." Meanwhile, Aishwarya said, "He is certainly not one to sit and think about luck." Prior to this, Aishwarya Rai has worked with Mani Ratnam in Guru, Iruvar, and Raavanan.