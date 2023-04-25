Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan Pose Together, Share 'Nan And Kun' Moments

Trisha Krishnan, who is currently busy attending several promotional events for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2, recently shared a photo with her co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actors are currently at one of their promotional events around the country. Trisha and Aishwarya posed together for a picture.

Sharing the photo, Trisha on her Instagram handle wrote, "Nan and Kun" followed by a heart emojis. Nan and Kun is short for Trisha's PS2 character Kundavai and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character Nandani. In the photo, Trisha can be seen wearing an orange co-ord set. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bacchan wore a beatiful black kurta set, with elegant multi-coloured embroidery on it. The actors kept their look simple. Check out the post below:

More about Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice for the film's narration. Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman will be giving music for the film. The period drama is all set to hit the theaters on April 28.

The stars of the film have been travelling around the country to promote the film. They were recently in Kochi and Delhi. Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

PS2, Mani Ratnam's longest dream

PS2 was in Mani Ratnam's mind for a long period of time. The filmmaker had several failed attempts until he made it in the last year. The filmmaker often thanks and credits RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Mani Ratnam believes that it was Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise that gave the filmmaker the confidence to make a period drama and release them in parts.