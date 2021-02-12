Aishwarya Rajesh And Vishnu Vishal To Play Lead Roles In 'Mohandas'

The announcement of the movie Mohandas, which will star Vishnu Vishal, was made back in April 2020. The movie will be directed by Murali Karthick and produced by Vishnu under his banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz. Mohandas is rumoured to be a dark thriller film. On Thursday, February 11, Vishnu Vishal took to his Twitter space to make an announcement about the film's female lead. Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen alongside Vishnu Vishal in the movie.

Aishwarya Rajesh to Play Female Lead in Mohandas

Actor Vishnu Vishal recently tweeted on his official Twitter handle and announced to his fans that Aishwarya Mohandas will be playing the female lead in his new movie. The actor shared a picture of the actress with a welcome message that read "Welcome on Board Aishwarya Rajesh" along with the movie's name written below. Along with the picture her wrote, “I’ve always been a fan of your work… You’ve always been a good friend.. Now, let’s work together for #Mohandas Hammer Welcome onboard @aishu_dil @VVStudioz @im_the_TWIST @24frps @SundaramurthyKS @shravanthis111 @proyuvraaj.” Check out Vishnu's Twitter post right here:

Aishwarya Rajesh was quick to reply to Vishnu's tweet. She thanked him for having her as a part of the movie. The actors' fans also took to their respective Twitter handle to congratulate Aishwarya and to wish them both luck for Mohandas. Read some of the tweets below:

Thank u so much for having me ❤️❤️ — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) February 11, 2021

Best wishes to entire team and keep rocking — Murukesh (@dmurukesh) February 11, 2021

Eagerly waiting this one Anna #Mohandas 🔥 — டீ totaler Deepan💙 (@Deepanrohit45) February 11, 2021

Aishwarya Rajesh and Vishnu Vishal

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam which got a digital release on the OTT platform ZeePlex. The actress will next be seen in the Telugu movie Tuck Jagadish which also stars Nani and Ritu Verma. It is slated to release on April 16 this year.

Vishnu Vishal, on the other hand, will be seen in the actor’s next release 'Kaadan' which is slated to hit the big screens on March 26, 2021. His upcoming projects also include FIR which is going to be one of his biggest movies when it comes to budget. He wrapped up the shoot of his other movie FIR just a few days ago. After wrapping up the shoot of FIR, Vishnu had taken to Twitter to celebrate the wrap of FIR.

#FIR#FIRWrapped

ITS A WRAPP!!

My biggest movie in terms of budget,action,scale,production,locations n of course CONTENT.

80 days of hardwork(120+ callsheets)

Kudos to @itsmanuanand @shravanthis111 n @VVStudioz

Its my son #ARYANS birthday as well.

Need your love😚.. pic.twitter.com/A9xE1wh214 — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) January 31, 2021

