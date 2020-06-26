Aishwarya Rajessh Misses Shooting, Shares A New Still From Film 'Thittam Irandu'

Aishwarya Rajessh is one of the most loved actors from the Tamil film industry. Over the years, she has dominated the box office with her amazing performances in films like Kaaka Muttai, Kanaa and Vada Chennai, to name a few. Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for her next release due to her streak of amazing films. The next film of Aishwarya Rajessh is Thittam Irandu aka Plan B and is directed by Vignesh Karthik, according to a news portal.

Aishwarya Rajessh shares a new still from film Thittam Irandu

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to upload an amazing picture of herself from the sets of Thittam Irandu. In the picture, Aishwarya Rajessh can be seen in a black dress as she looks away from the camera in another direction. The director of the film Vignesh Karthik also can be seen in the blurred out background looking in the same direction as Aishwarya Rajessh. Upon sharing the picture on social media, Aishwarya captioned it by mentioning that the picture is taken from her upcoming film Thittam Irandu. She further on used the hashtag and said that she is missing shoots very much. She also did not fail to mention that the film is being directed by Vignesh Kartik.

The first looks for Thittam Irandu was released by Vijay Sethupathi. The south superstar took to Twitter to share the picture with his followers and thus reveal the first look of the film. He captioned the picture as “What is Plan B”. He further went on to describe the film in brief by saying that the movie is a new mystery thriller. He also mentioned that he is delighted to be the one to launch the first look of the film. The film is produced by Mini-studio and is in association with Sixer Entertainment, according to a news portal. Thittam Irandu is expected to be an investigative crime thriller and hence fans are excited about the film. The movie also has music provided by Satish Raghunathan. Currently, the shooting for Thittam Irandu has been halted due to pandemic conditions. However, the shoots are expected to resume once the restrictions are lifted and things get a better, according to a news portal.

