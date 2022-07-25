Aishwarya Rajinikanth And Boney Kapoor Catch Up Over Coffee; Remember 'Pappi Akka' Sridevi

Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently met producer Boney Kapoor over the weekend, with the duo taking a trip down memory lane as they remembered the late Sridevi. Aishwarya shared glimpses from her 'delightful' time with Boney Kapoor, adding that they spoke about 'Pappi akka' Sridevi, apart from discussing some interesting work. The duo was seen all smiles in the candid clicks, with fans speculating if there's a collaboration on cards.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Mariyappan filmmaker shared two pictures with the producer as they stand side by side near a gate. While Aishwarya was dressed in a pink floral saree, Boney opted for a simple blue Kurta-pyjama. In the caption, she mentioned, "Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dear @BoneyKapoor uncle ..reminiscing old times, remembering pappi Akka n discussing interesting work!" Sridevi was reportedly known to her close friends as Pappi.

Aishwarya's father and superstar Rajinikanth was recently honoured by the Income Tax Department for consistently paying his taxes on time. The filmmaker collected the award on Rajinikanth's behalf and later penned a note mentioning how 'proud' she is of her father.

Sharing pictures from the event on social media, she wrote, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on (sic).”Apart from Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar was also felicitated by the Income Tax department for being among the 'highest taxpayers' in the country.

Earlier this year, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush ended their 18-year-long marriage. Announcing their separation in a social media post, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate."

