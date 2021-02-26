Aishwaryaa Dhanush Wishes Parents Rajinikanth And Lata On Their 40th Marriage Anniversary

Rajinikanth and his wife Lata have completed four decades of being together, on their marriage anniversary that falls on February 26. While the actor himself has not posted about it on social media, his daughter Aishwaryaa Dhanush has made sure to send her wishes to her parents in her latest Instagram post. Sharing a painting of a picture that appears to be from their wedding day, Aishwaryaa has penned a long message for both of them on their special day. His fans also joined her in wishing the couple on their anniversary in the comments.

Aishwaryaa Dhanush pens a note for Rajinikanth & Lata

Aishwaryaa’s post shows a distinct painting from the wedding day of Rajinikanth and Lata, as they stood beside each other after being garlanded, along with both of their parents. She penned a long message for her parents in the caption to wish them. She started by saying that her mother “embraced them as a family”, while her father “took care of her like his own”. Aishwarya continued by saying that she believes that her grandparents are “angels” who are guarding both of them through “life with its every possible twist”.

She also talked about what she has learnt and is still learning about marriage from her parents. She talked about the meaning of marriage and compared it to a ‘Jigsaw puzzle’. She ended her message by wishing her “Appa and Amma” a “super duper anniversary”. She was soon joined by his fans how showered their affection and wishing them a happy marriage anniversary.

Image courtesy: Aishwaryaa Dhanush's Instagram comments

Rajinikanth and Lata got married to each other in 1981 and went on to give birth to two daughters, Aishwaryaa and Soundarya. Rajinikanth had established himself in the film industry well before getting married. The actor has dominated the Tamil film industry for many years, having starred in some of the blockbuster films, including Robot and its sequel, Kabali, Sivaji: The Boss, Petta and more. His daughter Aishwaryaa went on to marry Dhanush, another major actor in Tamil films. She has become a mother to two children.

