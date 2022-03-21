Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Announces Bollywood Debut Days After Buzz On Directorial Comeback

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently returned to the director's chair after five years. The filmmaker now seems all set to showcase her work to her fans more regularly, unlike the gap before. Days after launching her first music video, she is now set for another first, her Bollywood debut.

Aishwaryaa shared that she would soon be directing a Bollywood film. The movie has been titled Oh Saathi Chal.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dropped the poster of her latest project, titled Oh Sathi Chal. The poster, featured a still image in a filtered setting, of a narrow lane, which seemed to be from a rural setting or those inhabited by the economically weaker section. A bicycle, a worn-out passage and the walls gave a good glimpse of the setting of the story.

The caption on the poster read, 'an extraordinary true story.' The film was being backed by Cloud 9 Pictures' Meenu Aroraa.

In the tweet, Aishwaryaa wrote that her week could not have started in a better way on Monday. The 3 directors added that she felt happy and blessed to be making her directorial debut in Hindi.

My week couldn’t have started better..Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi “Oh Saathi Chal”,an extraordinary true love story,produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes pic.twitter.com/zqDH2BkQme — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) March 21, 2022

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth makes headlines for a directorial comeback

Aishwaryaa launched her directorial comeback, a music video, which was released in four languages. The single was launched by the who's who of the South film industry as her father, veteran Kollywood star Rajinikanth, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tollywood star Allu Arjun launched the Tamil (Payani), Malayalam (Yatrakarran) and Telugu (Sachari) versions respectively, apart from the Hindi version Musafir.

Apart from Tollywood veteran Chiranjeevi, star Rana Daggubati and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan expressing their good wishes for the video, even her ex-husband, Tamil star Dhanush extended his good wishes. The Why This Kolaveri Di star addressing her as 'friend' days after their announcement of separation became a talking point too.



Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's directorial career till now

Aishwaryaa had made her directorial debut with the film 3 which starred Shruti Haasan and Dhanush and was a romantic thriller. She then directed a comedy thriller Vai Raja Vai in 2015. She had also helmed a documentary film Cinema Veeran on the stunt choreographers in Tamil cinema.

Image: Facebook/@Ash.R.Dhanush