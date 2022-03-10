Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Back To Work After Post-COVID Illness; Shares Glimpses From Set

Popular director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to her social media account to announce to her fans and followers online that she is back on set after her recent post-COVID treatment. She shared several glimpses from behind the scenes of her next project and mentioned it was good to be back at work.

The director had earlier shared on social media that she had been hospitalised after complaining of fever and vertigo.

'Good to be back': Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to her Twitter account on Thursday, March 10, and posted several pictures from her time on the sets of her upcoming film. Sharing pictures of herself on the sets of her film she mentioned it was 'good to be back' on set as she returned after receiving treatment for her post-COVID treatment. She could be seen behind the camera and speaking on the mic as she gave her team instructions.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's treatment

Aishwaryaa earlier shared on her social media account that she had been hospitalised after having recovered from COVID. She hailed the doctors looking after her during the treatment she was receiving after complaining of fever and vertigo. She wrote, "Life before covid and post covid …back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma’am (sic)".

The director also celebrated Women's Day at the hospital and lauded the nurses for taking care of her during her illness. She mentioned that women put 'unconditional love' in everything they do and praised the nurses for their work. On the occasion of women's day she wrote, "Celebrating #womensday with the most lovely set of nurses who have been taking care of me during this post-Covid sickness..caretaking..caregiving are basic emotions which women are born with ..every woman should be celebrated n acknowledged as they give unconditional love to every role they play. (sic)"