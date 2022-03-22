Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dedicates Poetry To Her Sons: 'You Kicked Me While In My Womb'

An avid social media user, ace director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth often treats her fans with glimpses of her friends and family. The director shares a deep bond with her two sons with ex-husband Dhanush. Recently, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle and dedicated a heartwarming post for her sons, Yatra and Linga. She even penned a sweet poem for them which is all about from the first time they kicked her while in her womb to seeing them grow.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth celebrates World Poetry Day with her sons, Yatra and Linga

The pic shared by the director features Yatra and Linga sitting on her lap as the duo could be seen planting a kiss on their mother's cheeks. Aishwaryaa wrote in the caption, "You kicked me while in my womb …. Now I enjoy you kiss me while all grown and groom Thank you to have you lovely souls as sons to god I say every day Prayer is the only way I can repay This is love you cannot measure But bringing you up, see you grow and bloom I will forever treasure …. #sons #worldpoetryday".

Soon after she dropped the post featuring her sons, Netizens started wishing her all health and happiness. One wrote, "No matter what the bond and knot between mother and children cannot be broken...Even God does not have the permission and power to do that.", another one commented, "So happy to see you Always keep smiling all of you." and some even dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Aishwaryaa to make her Bollywood debut with Oh Saathi Chal

Aishwaryaa recently announced her Bollywood debut, Oh Saathi Chal, days after the buzz on the directorial comeback. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dropped the poster of her latest project, titled Oh Sathi Chal. The poster, featured a still image in a filtered setting, of a narrow lane, which seemed to be from a rural setting or those inhabited by the economically weaker section.

A bicycle, a worn-out passage and the walls gave a good glimpse of the setting of the story. The caption read, "My week couldn’t have started better..Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi Oh Saathi Chal, an extraordinary true love story, produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes".

Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush