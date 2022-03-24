After announcing separation from her husband Dhanush, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has changed her name on social media. After almost two months of calling it off, Aishwaryaa has dropped her husband's name from the surname on Instagram. The estranged couple had ended 18 years of togetherness with a joint statement on social media.

Earlier, the ace filmmaker used the name ‘Aishwaryaa R Dhanush’ and now if you open now, the profile shows ‘Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.' Aishwaryaa is the daughter of actor Rajinikanth. Soon after the fans witnessed the change on Instagram, they were quick to react to it.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops ex-husband's name from social media

One of the fans who were heartbroken to see the sudden change, reacted to the same and wrote, "Why changed name mam. its heartbreaking to see this.you must have your own reasons i understand." Another user wrote, " What happend maam," while third fan of the filmmaker commented, "Aishwaryarajini...really... Delete him old posts mam..... Bcz anything u can do." When another fan addressed her as Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, other corrected them. “No she is not Mrs. Dhanush anymore as she has changed her name. Aah such sad thing to know that divorce is still going ahead.”

Aishwaryaa recently announced her Bollywood debut, Oh Saathi Chal, days after the buzz on the directorial comeback. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dropped the poster of her latest project, titled Oh Sathi Chal. The poster, featured a still image in a filtered setting, of a narrow lane, which seemed to be from a rural setting or those inhabited by the economically weaker section.

"My week couldn’t have started better..Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi Oh Saathi Chal, an extraordinary true love story, produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes (sic)," she wrote while making the announcement.



IMAGE: Instagram/aishwaryarajini