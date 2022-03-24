Last Updated:

'Heartbreaking to see' | Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Drops Dhanush From Her Surname After Separation, Fans Get Emotional

After announcing seperation from husband Dhanush, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has changed her name on social media, leaving fans emotional.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops Dhanush surname, Aishwaryaa changes Instagram name

IMAGE: Instagram/aishwaryarajini


After announcing separation from her husband Dhanush, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has changed her name on social media. After almost two months of calling it off, Aishwaryaa has dropped her husband's name from the surname on Instagram. The estranged couple had ended 18 years of togetherness with a joint statement on social media. 

Earlier, the ace filmmaker used the name ‘Aishwaryaa R Dhanush’ and now if you open now, the profile shows ‘Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.' Aishwaryaa is the daughter of actor Rajinikanth. Soon after the fans witnessed the change on Instagram, they were quick to react to it. 

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops ex-husband's name from social media 

One of the fans who were heartbroken to see the sudden change, reacted to the same and wrote, "Why changed name mam. its heartbreaking to see this.you must have your own reasons i understand." Another user wrote, " What happend maam," while third fan of the filmmaker commented, "Aishwaryarajini...really... Delete him old posts mam..... Bcz anything u can do." When another fan addressed her as Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, other corrected them. “No she is not Mrs. Dhanush anymore as she has changed her name. Aah such sad thing to know that divorce is still going ahead.”

READ | Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth makes comeback as director; Rajinikanth & other biggies wish best

Aishwaryaa recently announced her Bollywood debut, Oh Saathi Chal, days after the buzz on the directorial comeback. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dropped the poster of her latest project, titled Oh Sathi Chal. The poster, featured a still image in a filtered setting, of a narrow lane, which seemed to be from a rural setting or those inhabited by the economically weaker section.

READ | Dhanush calls Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth his 'friend' as he wishes her on directorial comeback

"My week couldn’t have started better..Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi Oh Saathi Chal, an extraordinary true love story, produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes (sic)," she wrote while making the announcement. 
 

IMAGE: Instagram/aishwaryarajini

READ | Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announces Bollywood debut days after buzz on directorial comeback
READ | Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dedicates poetry to her sons: 'You kicked me while in my womb'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Dhanush, payani
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND